A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Hwy. 13 in Burnsville on Monday night.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Jacob Witt, 39, of Burnsville.

Witt was crossing the westbound lanes at Nicollet Avenue just before 6 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck, the patrol said.

Witt was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver was not hurt, the patrol said.