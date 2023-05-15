Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man on foot was hit by a vehicle after dark in Chanhassen and died, officials said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Friday near Kerber Boulevard and West Village Road, just west of the city's government offices, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency medical responders took the man to a hospital, where he died, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating in the investigation, the Sheriff's office added.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.