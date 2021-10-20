A Twin Cities truck driver struck an SUV from behind on Interstate 94 in St. Michael and was killed, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-94 at Hwy. 241, according to the State Patrol.

The truck driver was identified as Dean P. Johnson, 62, of Maple Grove. The patrol said Johnson did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash.

After hitting the SUV, Johnson's truck hit a barrier near the exit to Hwy. 241 and then rolled on its side, the patrol said.

The SUV's driver, Christina M. Dayou, 37, of Fargo, was not injured, according to the patrol.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482