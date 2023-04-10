Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at an extremely eventful weekend in sports.

They of course started with the Timberwolves' dramatic Game 82 on Sunday, which included Rudy Gobert taking a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels taking a swing at a wall and the Wolves surviving to win and get a spot as the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament. It wouldn't be the Wolves if there wasn't drama, but bigger questions loom.

Plus: The Gophers were outplayed by Quinnipiac over the final 40 minutes Saturday, even if we want to put the blame elsewhere.

And Reusse finds faster games and cheap tickets leading to a Target Field resurgence.

