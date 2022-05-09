Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the Wild splitting Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis to set up a critical Game 5 back at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Based on the players the Blues are missing, this should be the Wild's series to take, Reusse said, even after missing an opportunity in Game 4.

Plus Reusse wants to see the Twins play better against good teams before getting too excited — and he has seen all he cares to see of reliever Emilio Pagan.

Rich Strike's amazing Kentucky Derby run did come with one worry, while the Lynx look like they need a lot of help after an 0-2 start.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports