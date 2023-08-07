Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a sweep by the Twins of the Diamondbacks that pushed their AL Central lead to 4 1/2 games. After writing about how frustrating the Twins are to fans, Reusse admits he isn't quite sure what to think of them week to week.

Plus the Big Ten just added two new members — again — pushing their footprint to 18 teams. With Washington and Oregon set to join the fold, a decision that seemingly happened overnight late last week, will there be any end in sight to the greed? Best guess: No.

And the U.S. Women's National Team was bounced from the World Cup in the round of 16.

