Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand for a look back at an important weekend in Minnesota sports.

They started with the Vikings, who played one of their most complete games of the season when they needed it the most — and punctuated a 27-20 win over the Chargers with some fourth-quarter aggressiveness on offense. A touchdown extended their lead, and a few key plays let them run out the clock instead of relying on defense for a stop at the end.

The Gophers football team, meanwhile, displayed none of that aggressiveness. Though Minnesota outgained Iowa by more than 100 yards and held the ball for twice as long as the Hawkeyes, settling for field goals and failing to make enough big plays in the passing game doomed the Gophers to a 27-22 loss that almost closed the door on Big Ten title aspirations.

Reusse and Rand also talked about the Gophers men's basketball team's surprising 3-0 start, the Wolves falling flat after demolishing the Lakers and an epic Division III football game.

