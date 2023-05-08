Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the weekend in sports.

The Twins had just 28 hits on a six-game road trip against AL Central foes Chicago and Cleveland. They're still in first place, but the gap between their excellent pitching and suspect hitting continues to get wider.

Reusse reacts to the lack of firm commitment from Wolves boss Tim Connelly, worries about his pal Tom Thibodeau's Knicks and notes Seattle's scoring outburst against Dallas.

And a finish with a high note: Gophers softball.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports