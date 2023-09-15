Twin Cities drivers can expect another weekend of detours as a portion of two freeways in Minneapolis shut down.

From 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, southbound Interstate 35W in northeast Minneapolis will be closed between Hwy. 280 and I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will make repairs to bridges and concrete and fix guard rails while the road is closed. While they are at it, workers will also will try to remove graffiti from signs and noise walls.

In north Minneapolis, westbound I-94 will be closed between I-394 and I-694 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The segment that actually runs north parallel to the Mississippi River will be closed as the MnDOT continues work on the Plymouth Avenue bridge project.

The closures are weather dependent, said spokesman Jesse Johnson.

But the weather forecast looks favorable to get the work in. After a cloudy and rainy Friday morning, the remainder of the weekend looks to be dry. The National Weather Service calls for clear skies with highs in the low 70s Friday afternoon through Sunday and lows in the 50s.

On the rails, buses will fill in for Green Line trains all day Saturday between the Capitol/Rice Street Station and Union Depot in St. Paul. Metro Transit will be cleaning and sealing the Cedar Avenue bridge.

Rail service will resume at 3 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.