ST. CLOUD - A partial roof collapse at a vacant manufacturing building caused a gas leak Tuesday morning, according to the St. Cloud Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the leak just after 7 a.m. After shutting off utilities and assessing the building and surrounding area for natural gas, the site was secured and turned over to the management company, Fire Department spokesman Pat Ellering said.

The building, which formerly housed the appliance manufacturer Electrolux, has been vacant for more than three years. No one was hurt in the collapse or response efforts, and estimated damage was unknown, Ellering said in a news release Wednesday.

The Electrolux site was on the footprint of the original Pan Motor Company that manufactured automobiles a century ago. Electrolux's parent company closed the facility in 2019 when it moved its freezer production to South Carolina.

The collapse is at least the third in the state in the past three weeks: part of the roof at Duluth's Miller Hill Mall collapsed in mid-March — also causing a small gas leak — and part of the Browerville High School gym caved in under weight of snow Saturday. No one was hurt in any of the collapses.