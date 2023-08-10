Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers appears to be cleared to play this season for the UConn women's basketball team after recovering from her second knee injury.

Bueckers, a three-time Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, seemingly made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday night, saying "All cleared and ready for takeoff."

The 5-11 junior guard will have a chance to reclaim her status as one of the top players in college hoops. She missed the 2022-23 season following knee surgery after tearing her left ACL before the season.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Bueckers missed 19 games after suffering an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in the same left knee. But she still returned to lead UConn to the NCAA title game before losing to South Carolina at Target Center. As a freshman, Bueckers was the 2021 NCAA player of the year.

Bueckers and the Huskies will visit the Barn on Nov. 19 to play the Gophers women's in a featured nonconference basketball game this season.

Earlier this summer, Bueckers made a public appearance as a guest coach for a Twin Cities Pro-Am basketball team at Minnehaha Academy, featuring her friend and former local standout Jalen Suggs, who plays for the Orlando Magic.