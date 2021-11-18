Noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE PACKERS

• The Packers (8-2) forced six punts and intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson twice in a 17-0 win at Lambeau Field last weekend. Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee sprain and is expected to miss Sunday's game, elevating A.J. Dillon to a starting role.

• Dillon, the 2020 second-round pick, had 128 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns while replacing Jones against the Seahawks. The running game kept churning despite also not having left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was activated from the PUP list last week, but did not play. Elgton Jenkins has been the starter.

• Former Gophers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell leads a stingy Packers defense in tackles. Edge rusher Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kenny Clark spearhead the front against run or pass, combining for 27 quarterback hits and nine tackles for losses. Gary suffered an elbow injury against the Seahawks, limiting him in practices this week.

• Green Bay's third-ranked defense has been strong despite multiple injuries. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith played 18 snaps before going to injured reserve, where top corner Jaire Alexander also resides. Recently acquired edge defender Whitney Mercilus is also on I.R.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Aaron Rodgers

• Rodgers returned from a one-game absence due to a positive COVID-19 test and didn't exactly light up the scoreboard against Seattle. The Packers led 3-0 until the fourth quarter when a fake punt conversion and a 50-yard catch and run by Dillon sparked two touchdown drives.

• Receiver Davante Adams remains Rodgers' go-to guy, trailing only Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill in targets (98) and ranking fourth in catches (65) for 864 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs also play a key role in the Packers' passing game.

• Rodgers on the Packers defense: "I really enjoy Joe Barry. I think Joe is an energetic coach with a scheme that obviously worked really well in L.A., and we've adapted just about all those things they were doing so good there with our defense. There's a lot of guys who might not be big-name guys playing really good for us."

• Rodgers on facing the Vikings defense: "Every time we play them, they present something new. Helps they have a lot of the same guys over the years: Harrison, Barr, Kendricks been in that system for a long time now. They can throw any number of things at you, and they always have some special wrinkle of stuff they've done on tape or against us in the past."

COACH SPEAK | Matt LaFleur

• LaFleur, 42, is in his third season as Packers head coach with a 34-8 record (.810) in the regular season and 2-2 in two playoff appearances. His teams are 3-1 against the Vikings, dropping the most recent game 28-22 at Lambeau Field last November.

• LaFleur's offense has failed to top 24 points in the last five games, while his defense has thrived under Barry, the former Rams assistant. Only the Bills and Patriots are allowing fewer points per game; nobody has scored more than 22 points on Green Bay since September.

• LaFleur on rookie corner Eric Stokes, who has nine deflections and seven starts: "He brings it in practice, always has a smile on his face, embraces the opportunity and challenge. You see that on game day, as well. It translates. He's a guy that is getting better and better, and we're going to have to get his best this week."

• LaFleur on the Packers' roster depth: "That's always tough to gauge. Everybody feels good in the offseason, usually. You could tell we had a lot of good players, but you always wonder how it's going to come together with the guys to form a cohesive unit. But I am happy where things are at."