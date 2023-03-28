We've barely had time to usher in spring, and here we are with Easter around the corner. If you're short on time or energy to make a big Easter feast, restaurants across the metro area are ready to serve, from all-you-can eat buffets to take-and-bake treats and meals kits for home. Here's a sampling:

DINING OUT

6 Smith

The Wayzata restaurant will have a buffet from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring house-smoked salmon, peel-and-eat shrimp, garden salad, fruit, eggs Benedict, a prime-rib carving station, desserts and more. Cost is $64.95 for adults, $32.95 for kids 5-12, free for kids 4 and under. Reservations recommended.

294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

The Capital Grille

There's a special brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with four options: lobster frittata with butter-poached lobster tails; 14-ounce bone-in, dry-aged New York strip and eggs; 8-ounce center cut filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns and specialty blueberry bread; and smoked salmon and caviar, which includes Royal Ossetra caviar, crème fraîche, blini and white cheddar hash browns. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for kids. A la carte dinner options are available all day; reserve your spot online.

801 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

The Clover

It's an all-you-can-eat affair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with a carving station featuring the restaurant's house-smoked roast beef and turkey. Also included are pastries, fresh fruit, meat and cheese, veggies and dip, shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, salads, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, French toast sticks, eggs Benedict, cheesy hash browns, frittata, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, baked cod, fettuccine Alfredo, Italian sliders, BBQ meatballs and desserts. Adults $32.99, kids $11.99. Call for reservations.

14845 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, 651-448-2220, theclovermn.com

Dakota

Celebrate Easter with a special a la carte brunch and entertainment starting at 11:30 a.m. This year, Ginger Commodore and T. Mychael Rambo will be performing a combination of gospel, jazz and popular music. Behind the scenes, chef Remy Pettus will be cooking up dishes that include shrimp and grits and shakshuka as well as favorites like French toast and deviled eggs. Tickets are $20-$25; brunch ranges from $5-$17 for starters, $15-$34 for headliners, $7-$9 for sides; $7-$14 for desserts. There's a kid's menu, too. Tickets available online.

1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-1010, dakotacooks.com

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

All your farm-breakfast favorites will be served family style at this special brunch, including scrambled eggs, griddlecakes with Minnesota-made syrup, smoked bacon and ham, American fries, fresh fruit and a mini muffin basket. Also included: a choice of mimosa, juice, coffee, or nonalcoholic beverage per diner. Cost is $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 12 and under, kids 5 and under are free. Reservations available online.

750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-200-9434, farmerskitchenandbar.com

Fhima's Minneapolis

The restaurant inside this historic space in downtown Minneapolis is holding a special menu from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring croissants, assorted desserts, crispy Gruyère hash browns, quiches, bacon, sausage, omelet stations, carved prime rib, smoked salmon and bagels and more. Cost is $75 for adults, $28 for kids. Reserve your spot online.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

Keller Grille

Located at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, this Easter brunch is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes spring berry salad, muffins and pastries, dinner rolls, scrambled eggs with fresh herbs, creamy hashbrown casserole, Belgian waffles, bacon, roasted asparagus, spring vegetable cavatappi, herb-roasted chicken, honey-mustard glazed ham and assorted desserts. Cost is $38 adults, $36 seniors, $32 kids 6-12 (5 and under free). Call for reservations.

2166 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood, 651-766-4176, kellergrille.com

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be an Easter brunch buffet featuring breakfast pastries, fruit, shrimp cocktail, salads, scrambled eggs, egg strata, French toast, bacon and sausage, potatoes, vegetables, chicken Florentine, orange roughy, omelet stations, carving stations, desserts and more. Cost is $37.95 for adults, $18.95 for kids; kids under 3 are free. Reservations Required.

12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, kendallstc.com

The Lexington

It's an Easter brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring scrambled eggs, prime rib, biscuits and gravy, shrimp cocktail, a waffle station, bacon, sausage, honey-glazed ham, potatoes O'Brien, mixed green salad, assorted fruit, mini pastries and dessert station. Cost is $46 adults, $15 children 12 and under. Brunch not your thing? The Lex will be open for dinner from 3-7 p.m. Reservations available online.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

The all-you-can-eat buffet includes ham, roast beef and turkey carving station, pastries, fresh fruit, meat and cheese, salads, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, French toast, veggies and dip, shrimp cocktail, walleye, mashed potatoes, eggs Benedict, cheesy hash browns, chicken, teriyaki green beans, biscuits and gravy, pasta salads, desserts and special kids' buffet. Bloody Mary specials, too. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; adults $32.99, kids $11.99.

Locations in Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville; call individual restaurants for reservations; luckys13pub.com

Mara

A Bloody Mary cart, Champagne cart and dessert table are among the offerings at the Easter brunch buffet inside the Four Seasons. You'll also find a carving station, seafood station and egg station as well as appetizers (fattoush salad, shrimp cocktail), eggs (Mara Benedict, Turkish eggs), pancakes and waffles and main courses. Cost is $95 per person, $45 for children 12 and under. Reservations available online.

245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-895-5709, mararestaurantandbar.com

The St. Paul Grill

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the historic restaurant will have a special Easter brunch menu that features breakfast classics (omelets, crabcake Benedict, waffles, French toast) and grill favorites (salmon, chicken pot pie, steak, scallops) with starters and sides available, too. Brunch includes a caramel roll. Reserve your spot online.

350 Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455, stpaulgrill.com

The St. Paul Hotel

It's first come, first served at the Easter brunch buffet at the Drake in the lower level of the hotel. From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. you'll find a selection of salads, fruit, pastries as well as all the breakfast favorites, including malted waffles and prime rib. Adults $39.95, kids 4-14 $14.95. No reservations.

350 Market St., St. Paul, 651-292-9292, saintpaulhotel.com

Stockyards

Brunch is on the menu from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and entrees include traditional eggs Benedict, raspberries and cream French toast, brown sugar-bourbon glazed ham, Filet Diane steak with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

456 Concord Exchange S., South St. Paul, 651-350-7743, stockyardstc.com

Surly Brewing

The brewery's Easter brunch buffet is back from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition to a full beer menu and beer and seltzer cocktails, you'll find entertainment, music and crafts. And food: a carving station with ham, brisket and turkey; seafood station with smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail and sushi rolls; a variety of cold foods (cheese, charcuterie, salads), hot food (potatoes, mac and cheese, pierogies), breakfast food (eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, egg bakes), and pastries (from tartlets to cupcakes). Cost is $48 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12, 2 and under free. Reservation only.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com

Tattersall River Falls

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tattersall's restaurant will hold a brunch buffet with both breakfast and brunch items. Feast on pastries, fruit, eggs, frittatas, bacon and sausage, French toast, roasted breakfast potatoes, Belgian waffles, shrimp cocktail, salads, chicken Alfredo, wild rice pilaf, vegetables, desserts and more. Cost is $38.50 for adults, $18.50 for kids 16 and under; kids under 4 are free.

1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com/river-falls

Tilia

The prix-fixe, two-course brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Start with assorted housemade pastries and then chose from bibb salad, oat granola and lox tonnato for the first course. For the second course, choose two house biscuits and gravy, chilaquiles or steak and eggs. There are sides, too. $35 for adults, $12 for kids.

2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2806, tiliampls.com

Tria

The Easter buffet at Tria, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., includes breakfast breads, fruit, salad, scrambled eggs with cream cheese and chives, waffles and crêpes, Parmesan-leek hash browns, made-to-order omelets, seafood station, shaved prime rib, eggs Benedict, vegetables, chicken piccata, desserts and much more. $49.95 for adults, $24.95 for children ages 3-11. Reservations recommended.

5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com

Tullibee

The restaurant inside the Hewing Hotel is offering a prix fixe brunch — $55 for adults, $15 for kids — that includes a pastry basket, seasonal fruit and yogurt and family-style sides as well as a choice of main (omelet, quiche, Hewing Benedict, farmers cheese blintzes, burgers, smoked chicken sandwich or a wild rice bowl). Reservations available online.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0600, hewinghotel.com/tullibee

Yankee Tavern

Get smoked ham, fried chicken, Cajun hash, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheesy hash browns, gravy, mac and cheese, salads, mini-croissants, fresh fruit and veggies, biscuits and a build-your-own sundae dessert station at this buffet spread from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Adults $27.99, kids $10.99. Call for reservations.

1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com

Water Street Inn

The historic Stillwater hotel will host a Easter brunch buffet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There'll be a ham carving station, omelet station, salads, Florentine egg bake, bacon, sausage, hash browns, French toast, chicken and mashed potatoes, salmon with ancient grains, pastries and more. Adults $29.95, kids 4-12 $16.95, 3 and under free. Reservations recommended.

101 S. Water St., Stillwater, 612-688-3889, waterstreetinn.us

EASTER TAKEOUT

B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane

The stand inside Potluck food hall will feature Easter sweets, including a variety of 8-inch pies (French silk, banana, lemon, coconut, Key lime, $18); or an 8-inch triple-berry torte ($40). Order by April 7. And while you're ordering, you may as well pick up cinnamon rolls and biscuits for the morning, too.

1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-330-3064, besweetsbydiane.com

Bellecour Bakery

There are several options from the bakeries located inside Cooks of Crocus Hill stores, from sweets to savory. Think Lemon Pistachio Crêpe Cake ($100, serves 8-10), carrot cake ($55) or take-and-bake pan au chocolat ($24 for six). Or get brunch to go: spinach and cheese quiche, salad and six pastries, $75-$125; an Easter appetizer platter with deviled eggs, vegetable crudité with dip and Comte and Brie with housemade crackers, $75; or a croissant take-and-bake egg bake for $85 (serves 8-12) that comes in a Le Creuset baking dish that's included. Order ahead for pickup between April 7-9.

210 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-223-8167, 877 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-228-1333; bellecourbakery.com

D'Amico Catering

Select either brunch or dinner from D'Amico Catering's heat-and-serve menu options. Brunch includes coffee cake, ham with orange-honey glaze and pineapple chutney, fruit, bacon and sausage, mixed green salad, vegetable quiche and roasted baby red potatoes ($185). Dinner includes ham or roasted leg of lamb, mixed green salad, baguette, deviled egg salad, grilled broccolini, potato gratin and Key lime blackberry pie ($215-$245). Both serve up to six. Order by April 4 for pickup on April 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pickup at 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, or 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park; 612-238-4444, order.damicocatering.com

Honey & Rye

Special holiday offerings from the bakery include chocolate coconut cream and lemon buttermilk pies, soft cookies, carrot cupcakes, quiches, kringle with almond-raspberry filling, bake-at-home monkey bread and a selection of pastries, including sweet and savory scones. But hurry — pre-order by 2 p.m. April 2 for pickup on April 8.

4501 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 612-844-2555, honey-and-rye.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Choose your own culinary adventure. The main menu includes a duo of herb-roasted strip loin and honey-glazed ham, cheesy au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, Caesar or garden salad and dinner rolls ($155, serves six). Extras include Atlantic salmon ($59), smoked Gouda mac and cheese ($45), Bloody Mary kits ($12), jumbo caramel-pecan or cinnamon rolls ($20), Key lime pie ($19) and a six-pack of handmade Easter macarons ($12). Order by 3 p.m. on April 7; pick up on April 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — it'll be hot and ready to go.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

P.S. Steak

Let chef Evan Plymire's team prepare your Easter dinner. Kits include au gratin potatoes, ham steak with Minnesota maple glaze, lamb chops with carrot top pesto and carrot cupcakes. Cost is $160 for two, $275 for a kit for four. Pickup April 7 or 8 during service hours.

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

Red Cow and Red Rabbit

Red Cow and Red Rabbit are offering two heat-and-serve meal kits, both serving five to seven people. The breakfast meal kit includes biscuits and gravy egg bake, Duroc ham, applewood smoked bacon and breakfast sausage, roasted breakfast potatoes, pecan caramel rolls and fresh fruit ($129). The dinner meal kit includes Duroc ham with glaze, grilled green beans with spinach, smoked Gouda hash browns, carrot and squash casserole, artisan bread with herb butter, strawberry cake with lemon buttercream, and lemon berry salad ($209). Add-ons available, too. Order by April 4 for pickup on Sat., April 8 at Red Cow Uptown from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

2626 Hennepin Av., Mpls., order at redcowmn.com or redrabbitmn.com