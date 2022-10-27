Noah Cyrus

After releasing three EPs, opening an arena tour for Katy Perry and earning a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2020, Miley's little sis finally released her debut full-length, "The Hardest Part," in September. At 22, she's clearly experienced a lot already. Such is life in a showbiz family when you've been acting since age 2 and recording since age 16. The lightly twangy album is dripping with compelling introspection delivered with a nuanced voice. The highlights are "My Side of the Bed," a fragile ballad about romantic insecurity, and "Every Beginning Ends," a pedal-steel-kissed duet with Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard about falling out of love. (8 p.m. Sat. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'Othello'

You might say that veteran stage and screen actor Bruce Young was born to do the Bard, although he hasn't done as much Shakespeare as he would like. Young worked with Barbara Gaines in the early days of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, helping to get that Windy City company up on its feet in a pub. In the Twin Cities, Young also teased out ideas about forming what became Classical Actors Ensemble with Joseph Papke about 20 years ago. Now he's directing Papke as the antihero Iago in "Othello." Jamil Lee plays the title character in Shakespeare's tale of love, duty and betrayal. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. with pay-what-you-can Nov. 7 & 14. Elision Playhouse, 6105 N. 42nd Av., Crystal. $25-$45. 651-321-4024, classicalactorsensemble.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens

Long one of the Twin Cities' most sophisticated songwriters going back to his lo-fi '90s cassettes, the Minneapolis pop/rocker has a lot of sophisticated tools and talent behind him for "Airport Sparrows," the debut album by his ambitious and elegant, new jazz-infused band. Local MVPs including sax/clarinet player Chris Thomson, cellist Michelle Kinney and guitar ace Zacc Harris richly fleshed out Hicks' novella-like tunes over a velvety sonic backdrop that's part Steely Dan, Lambchop and late-era Joe Henry. Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson team up to open. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thecedar.org)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Rise for Roe concert

With the future of the vacant Sears site near the State Capitol still up for debate, its sprawling parking lot is being used for a similarly broad lineup of some of the Twin Cities' most reputable songwriters of the day; all women. Soulful, Southern-tinged folkie Chastity Brown and poppy indie-rock trio Bad Bad Hats top off an afternoon lineup that also includes electro-R&B singer Lady Midnight and hip-hop/Latin music crossover Maria Isa. Comedians, including Mary Mack, will also pitch in for this get-out-the-vote rally and fundraiser for women's reproductive rights. (Noon-5 p.m. Sat., 425 Rice St., St. Paul, donations requested, rockwhatyougotlive.com)

C.R.

Anne Sofie von Otter

This Swedish mezzo-soprano is simply one of the world's great singers, a masterful interpreter of operatic roles and songs spanning the centuries, as well as an adventurous collaborator with folks like Elvis Costello and ABBA's Benny Andersson. The opportunity to hear her sing the richly expressive songs of Franz Schubert in the company of renowned fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout is one that should be seized. They open the Schubert Club International Artist Series season with two recitals that also feature songs by Swedish Romantic Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. (2 p.m. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $28-$75; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Fúria'

Walker Art Center first presented the work of Brazilian-based choreographer Lia Rodrigues 20 years ago at Patrick's Cabaret. Rodrigues returns this week, with her provocative, high-octane style, but will perform at the Walker's McGuire Theater. "Fúria" uses imagery and innovative movement vocabulary to tackle the anti-Blackness, sexual violence and issues of power and exploitation in Rodrigues' own community. Her company, Companhia de Danças, is in Maré, a favela (a name for a town that faces high poverty) in Rio de Janeiro. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $31.50, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

'From the Bowels of Heck'

Puppets and actors work together to conjure an evening of scary musical fun atop the Bakken Museum. A Gothic metal band, a rock mockumentary and puppet sacrifice are elements of the evening, which features the work of puppet maestro Steve Ackerman and actor Maren Ward. Bring a lawn chair, cool-weather clothing and your steely resolve. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., 3537 Zenith Av. S., Mpls., $20, openeyetheatre.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Joanne Shaw Taylor

If you don't believe the hype about this award-winning hotshot British blues-rock guitarist/singer who was discovered at age 16 as Joannie B. Goode by the Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, then check out this year's "Blues From the Heart Live." It's a ferocious and bumping concert album, with fretboard fireworks and tough-as-nails blues-and-R&B vocalizing on tunes by Otis Rush, Fleetwood Mac, Don Covay and Taylor herself. The 37-year-old, who now calls Detroit home, gets some assists from famous friends Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa, whose label released the record. This week, Taylor drops a new studio album, "Nobody's Fool." (8 p.m. Sat. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $39-$99, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

'ViewPoints '22'

Alternative Motion Project has tapped a cohort of exciting choreographers for newly commissioned works. Among the guest artists are Palestinian-American artistic directors Leila and Noelle Awadallah of Body Watani; Rusyn American choreographer Nieya Amezquita; Twin Cities choreographer Alexandra Bodnarchuk; and Rachel Lieberman, who will perform with Black Label Movement as part of the Fall Forward Festival. The shows also will feature the repertory piece "Split," by artistic director Joanna Lees. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $20, southerntheater.org)

S.R.

'The Abortion Chronicles'

It's set in the waiting room of a fictional clinic but the stories are drawn from real life. Ariel Pinkerton, Mahmoud Hakima, Nissa Nordland and others share experiences that include a mother trying to help her daughter make the right reproductive decision, a woman with a precarious pregnancy and the life of a Planned Parenthood employee. Half of the proceeds will be donated to an area clinic. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., ends Nov. 5, 1516 W. Lake St., #105, Mpls. $20, sites.google.com/view/loringcollective.)

C.H.

'African Studies'

Photographer Edward Burtynsky documents the effects of large-scale industrial projects on the environment, suggesting the devastating changes that are to come if action isn't taken soon. Is it too late, or are we going to make it just in time? Burtynsky's show doesn't provide any answers, but leaves one wondering how we've gotten to this point in the first place. The project features 14 large-format photographs of resource mines in South Africa and Botswana, salt ponds in Senegal, sulfur springs in Ethiopia and more. (Opening Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., closes Dec. 30, Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls., free, weinsteinhammons.com)

ALICIA ELER

Día de Muertos

CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio) and Midtown Global Market partner in celebration of the Mexican holiday that honors loved ones who have passed on. Artists will teach kids how to make ornate sugar skulls, make paper flowers and pecked paper. Traditional music and dance performances feature Adrian Paz, Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue and Viviana Pintado. Día de Muertos delicacies of hot chocolate and Pan de Muerto are offered. (Noon-5 p.m. Sat. Free. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. 612-872-4041. midtownglobalmarket.org.)