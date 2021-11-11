George Strait

Compared with Garth, Kenny and Luke, he may be a straitlaced, starched-shirt kind of guy. But Strait, the voice behind 44 No. 1 songs since 1982 and the only country star to headline the Metrodome, is still popular enough to fill a football stadium. Retired from touring but playing Vegas and the occasional concert, Strait will be joined by some live wires, the harmonious Little Big Town and the exceptional Chris Stapleton, a three-time winner for CMA album of the year. (5 p.m. Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, Mpls., $95 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Chvrches

After packing the Palace last time around in 2018, Lauren Mayberry and her innovative electro-pop band move up to the Armory behind "Screen Violence," an album that was similarly upsized with grander production and darker themes. The Scottish trio has been producing vibrant live shows going back to First Ave in 2014 following the breakout hit "Mother We Share." Saucy New Jersey singer Donna Missal opens. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $44, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'The Empathy Project'

Your neighbor or mom may be one of the creators of this world premiere, developed from interviews with folks across the state. Stephanie Lein Walseth's piece explores geographic, racial and political divides in an attempt to get closer to un-dividing them. It'll be performed by a cast that includes Shanan Custer, Siddeeqah Shabazz, Oogie_Push and Song Kim. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 21, Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $20-$30, 651-291-7005 or parksquaretheatre.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Dover Quartet & Davone Tines

A New Yorker magazine writer called the Dover Quartet "the young American string quartet of the moment," while bass-baritone Davone Tines was recently named "Vocalist of the Year" by Musical America. Hence, the season opener of the Music in the Park Series is a very hot ticket. Tines is known for creating and singing thought-provoking programs, often with an anti-racist focus. Works by Caroline Shaw and Felix Mendelssohn are likely, but that could change. (4 p.m. Sun., St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul, $11-$24, 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Tiny Tim: King for a Day'

This documentary finds both the joy projected by this unique performer and the tortured soul he harbored in private. A self-proclaimed "freak," the real-life Herbert Khaury grew up unloved, listening to 1930s radio crooners, before deciding that "God told me to sing the sissy way" — a revelation detailed in lengthy diary excerpts read by Weird Al Yankovic. Starting in a Times Square flea circus, Tiny became an unlikely 1960s pop phenomenon embraced by the likes of Bob Dylan and Johnny Carson. Johan von Sydow's film screens at the venue where Tiny died of a heart attack in 1996, applause ringing out one last time. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St. $15-$75. etix.com)

TIM CAMPBELL

Last chance for RED

This is the last weekend to catch "The REDress Project," an outdoor installation by Métis artist Jaime Black at St. Catherine University. Black hangs 102 red dresses from trees in the center of the campus as a way to raise awareness of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls. Both a striking way to mourn and a call to action, the project asks viewers what it really means to support. (2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, free, jaimeblackartist.com)

ALICIA ELER

Amythyst Kiah

The Tennessee singer-songwriter garnered attention in 2019 as a member of the Our Native Daughters supergroup (with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell), singing and writing the Grammy-nominated "Black Myself." Kiah recasts that tune about Black identity and resilience with some rock muscle and swagger on her summer stunner, "Wary + Strange," infusing her folk-Americana-roots-blues sound with unwavering urgency and using her husky, deeply soulful voice to address being a Black Southern queer woman. (8 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $25-$45, Eventbrite.com)

J.B.

Bad Religion

A band that bridged the gritty '80s Los Angeles punk scene with the MTV-ized punk hitmakers of the '90s and '00s, Bad Religion is on its first real tour in almost a decade, belatedly celebrating its 40th anniversary and its most recent album, 2019's "Age of Unreason." The topical grunts are co-headlining with one of the finer bands they influenced, Chicago's fiery Alkaline Trio, as well as intriguing newcomers War on Women. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40-$55, axs.com)

C.R.

'Island of Discarded Women'

Actor Sue Scott's podcast, which spotlights the work of women sent to a fictitious island outpost when they hit middle age, is back to live performances after months of Zoom. This month's guests include singer Kat Perkins and Melissa Olson, a survivor of Indigenous child removal. They'll join regulars including Shanan Custer and Dae Yang for an evening of songs, stories, comedy and cocktails. (7 p.m. Sun., Lounge at the Women's Club, 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls., $20, islandofdiscardedwomen.com)

C.H.

'21 Months'

Crash Dance Productions takes stock of all that has transpired since the start of the pandemic in this show, made up of short scenes that employ an element of chance. As their journey progresses, the dancers find their plans upended and have to respond to what comes at them. The new work is driven by original pop music by Bobby Rethwish, who will perform live accompaniment. Make it a double header by watching Crash Dance's training company CDP2 perform at 3 p.m. Friday. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., southerntheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

Nuevo tango king Astor Piazzolla was to Argentina's national music what John Coltrane was to jazz: a genius who reinvented his genre while building new audiences for it. The title of his best-known song, "Libertango" — turned into a club hit by Grace Jones — signifies the freedom he brought to a hidebound formula. Now comes this repertory quintet, making an international tour to mark the centennial of Piazzolla's birth. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

T.C.

Nature games

The possibilities are endless with a little imagination and help from the natural world. A "Make Your Own Game" session hosted by Three Rivers Park District encourages children to invent a game or be inspired by existing ones. Strike up a friendly competition using found materials such as leaves, stones and sticks. (10 a.m.-noon Sat., Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement, 4001 County Road 24, Maple Plain. 763-559-6700. threeriversparkdistrict.org)