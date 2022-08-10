See more of the story

Oscar Mercado had two RBI singles and Xzavion Curry gave up only two hits in six innings as the Columbus Clippers beat the St. Paul Saints 6-0 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

Mercado, who has played 54 games with the Cleveland Guardians this season, drove in his first run in the second inning, after Trenton Brooks' run-scoring double, and his second run in the sixth to make it 4-0. Will Brennan had a two-run double in the ninth.

Curry struck out six and walked four before being replaced by Cody Morris, who pitched three innings without allowing a hit. He struck out seven, walked one.

Mark Contreras and Matt Wallner had the only hits for the Saints.