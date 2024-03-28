Tap the bookmark to save this article.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Byron Buxton will lead off and play center, and catcher Ryan Jeffers will hit second as the Twins open the 2024 season by facing the Royals at 3:10 p.m. today at Kaufmann Stadium.

With lefthander Cole Ragans pitching for Kansas City, the Twins lineup is very right-handed, with only rightfielder Max Kepler hitting from the other side of the plate.

Kyle Farmer will play second, Willi Castro left and Manuel Margot will be the DH to back starting pitcher Pablo López.

The Twins opened last season with a 2-0 victory over the Royals.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Royce Lewis, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Carlos Santana, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Kyle Farmer, 2B

Willi Castro, LF

Manuel Margot, DH

ROYALS LINEUP

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt, SS

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

MJ Melendez, LF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Adam Frazier, 2B

Nelson Velazquez, DH

Kyle Isbel, CF