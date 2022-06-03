In "Lawmakers must not squander federal funding" (editorial, June 1), two DFL members of the Minnesota House suggested that the state risks losing out on billions of dollars in federal funding for transportation infrastructure if Gov. Tim Walz does not call the Legislature back for a special session to pass a transportation bill. I do not agree.

Without question, providing the state match for this funding is critically important. But the situation is not as dire as suggested.

The federal funding referred to is Minnesota's share of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November of 2021. It was a massive spending bill that allocated more than $7 billion to Minnesota, including about $5 billion for roads and bridges. Minnesota needs to commit a small portion of state resources — about $200 million — in order to unlock its share for roads and bridges.

While a special session is one way to allocate the funding, the Department of Transportation (MnDOT) already has the authority to provide the state's share using previously appropriated funding without extra authorization from the Legislature. Additionally, MnDOT needs to submit plans outlining the use of these dollars to the federal government, but the plan does not need funding to be allocated; they could submit their plan at any point.

I encourage MnDOT to move forward with developing and submitting a plan for these dollars so we can hit the ground running once the funds have been requested.

My great frustration with our present situation is that it could easily have been avoided.

The failure to agree on a transportation bill comes down to a single issue: using the state's existing auto parts sales tax to pay for roads and bridges. Dedicating 100% of the existing revenue from the sales tax on auto parts to rebuild roads and bridges was the Senate's top transportation priority, and has the support of an incredible coalition of trades groups and businesses. It passed the Senate by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 59-7. It would provide reliable funding for future infrastructure needs and should have been a no-brainer to include in negotiations.

Unfortunately, House Democrats simply refused to engage in serious conversations about something that had broad bipartisan support.

The House's behavior during end-of-session negotiations is inexplicable. When push came to shove, Gov. Walz and House Democrats — and specifically Speaker Melissa Hortman — refused to accept the auto parts sales tax despite its overwhelming support. In doing so, they turned their backs on Minnesotans, good-paying jobs and trade unions.

It is true that it would be better were we not at this impasse. I did everything I could to pass a transportation bill to unlock access to federal dollars and invest in critical infrastructure for the next generation. But we are in this predicament because of the refusal to compromise of Gov. Walz and House Democrats. The governor can fix this, but the question is whether he will act in the best interest of the state or use the issue as a bully stick on the campaign trail. It is up to him.

Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, is a member of the Minnesota Senate.