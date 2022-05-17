The thunderstorms that walloped southwestern Minnesota farm fields last week — downing grain bins, flooding fields, and killing a volunteer firefighter — interrupted what otherwise would've been a small, but not insignificant kick-off to spring planting for the state's corn crop.

As of Monday, farmers have planted 35% of Minnesota's corn, according to USDA's weekly crop progress report. This number still trails the 5-year average (72%), but is nearly a four-fold increase from last week, when only 9% of the state's top crop was in the ground.

Other commodities, however, still drew mediocre marks in Monday's publication. Just 8% of the state's sugar beet crop is in the ground, compared with 100% last year at this time. Similarly, only 5% of the state's wheat acres have been planted. The 5-year-average is 75%.

Just a fraction of the state's potato (36%), barley (16%), and soybeans (11%) are in the ground.

According to USDA's report, "storms and heavy rainfall" hampered farmers getting into their fields last week, allowing for only 2.4 days for fieldwork. Still, more than one-third of the state's topsoil is listed as containing "surplus" moisture.

Shelley Yang, who farms outside Rosemount, sold vegetables with her daughters at the Northeast Farmer's Market in Minneapolis on Saturday, lamenting the rains.

"This time last year we were a little bit further," said Yang's daughter, Kristy, translating for her mother. "[That rain] has really slowed us down."

Typically, the Yangs grow everything from beets to carrots, onions to cilantro.

In Minnesota, near the South Dakota border, Grant Moorse worked with other volunteer firefighters on Friday morning helping pick up debris in the aftermath of the storms that hit Lyon County on Thursday evening.

Moorse said the power went out on his family's dairy operation, but his parents kept milking cows thanks to a generator.

"Grain bins are down, sheds are down," said Moorse. "You name it, if it's an agricultural building, [it's down]."

The two nights of storms dumped rain and hail across southern Minnesota, prolonging a wet April. Two persons were also killed, including a Mexican meteorologist and a volunteer firefighter.