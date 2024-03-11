A man is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday morning in an apartment building on St. Paul's East Side.
Police went to the building on Westminster Street near Geranium Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 3 a.m., said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, Ernster said.
Officers searched the area for a suspect, but have not found the gunman.
"We do not believe this is a random incident," Ernster said.
The incident, which drew a large police presence, remains under investigation, he said.