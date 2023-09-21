Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A person was killed at a Minneapolis bar on Wednesday night, according to police.

A spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the homicide in an email message. He identified the location as 328 West Broadway Ave., which is the address of the 4th Street Saloon.

No other details were immediately released. The bar is on Broadway just west of where it crosses over Interstate 94, on the city's North Side.

Footage from a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a heavy police presence outside the bar after sunset on Wednesday.