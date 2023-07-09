Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person is dead and two have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Robbinsdale involving a vehicle that fled police.

The incident began about 8:15 p.m. Saturday after a Robbinsdale police officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 42nd Avenue N. near Highway 100.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, turned on their emergency lights and the vehicle fled. The officer turned off their lights, ceased pursuit and alerted other squads.

The suspect drove several blocks southbound along Orchard Avenue and collided with a vehicle on 36th Avenue N., killing the driver of that vehicle and critically injuring a passenger.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, who police say was is a 20-year-old man from Minneapolis, was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, placed under arrest and will be transported to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause criminal vehicular operation.