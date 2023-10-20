Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Nebraska-based company announced on Friday it was canceling plans to build a carbon dioxide-trapping pipeline from one end of the Midwest to the other, calling the failed project "challenging" in the face of stiff opposition.

Navigator C02's so-called Heartland Greenway was until Friday one of two greenhouse gas-ferrying pipelines that aimed to connect ethanol plants in various states, including Minnesota.

But those plans are now scuttled.

"Given the unpredictable nature of the regulatory and government processes involved, particularly in South Dakota and Iowa, the Company has decided to cancel its pipeline project," said Navigator, in a statement from Omaha on Friday.

Navigator's pipeline had publicly announced plans to run the pipeline to an ethanol plant in Martin County, in Minnesota just over the Iowa border. While company officials had reached out to southern Minnesota landowners around Fairmont, Navigator had not yet formally applied for a permit with state regulators.

The company had applied for a permit in neighboring South Dakota, but that state's public utilities commission — after a lengthy public hearing — had rejected the permit application early this fall.

In a short statement, Navigator's CEO Matt Vining said, "As good stewards of capital and responsible managers of people, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Heartland Greenway project."

He said the company was disappointed it would not be able to provide services to its customers.

Among Navigator's announced customers were fuel company Valero and Poet, a Sioux Falls-based biofuels company. Industry experts have sought carbon-capture technologies, such as pipelines, to create fuels with fewer emissions. The company would've been paid, effectively, through federal tax credits that were initially enacted by President George W. Bush and were recently boosted by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The company's plans drew opposition, however, from unlikely bedfellows, including rural landowners, as well as some farmers, and environmentalists.

Opponents charged Navigator with running roughshod over property rights and putting rural residents close to explosive, hazardous materials. Some also argued the pipeline scheme would only dramatically expand corn acres, at a time of increased scrutiny of the environmental benefits of ethanol.

Summit Carbon Solutions, an Iowa-based company seeking permits across the Midwest to build a separate carbon-capture pipeline — including in Minnesota — recently told the Star Tribune it remains confident in its project.