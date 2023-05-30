Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A young man died late Monday afternoon after being shot in a north Minneapolis alley, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

O'Hara briefed reporters on the shooting, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. in an alley in the 3700 block of Bryant Avenue N. The victim had not been identified as of Monday evening.

According to O'Hara, police responded to a report of shots fired and found the victim, believed to be in his teens. He was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

O'Hara said that police had "active leads" but did not say whether suspects had been identified. He asked the public's help for information on the shooting and what might have sparked it.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or crimestoppersmn.org.

"Certainly any death is tragic, but anytime we lose a young person, particularly on a holiday weekend, that is particularly disturbing to all of us," O'Hara said.

Earlier Monday, police arrested a juvenile female for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old woman in the 800 block of Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. The victim was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

"We've known for a while, over the last several months, that we have a serious issue with juvenile crime," O'Hara said.

He added that he was thankful Minneapolis was "relatively peaceful over this weekend compared to other major cities."

"This is a really, really tragic end to what had been a fairly safe holiday weekend," the chief said.