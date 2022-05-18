A woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in the Anoka County suburb of Ramsey, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicates that a driver in a Toyota Camry heading west on NW. Bunker Lake Boulevard collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading south on NW. Sunfish Lake Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A woman who was riding in the Grand Cherokee was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

Her name has not been released.

The female driver of the Cherokee was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries. The male driver of the Camry was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Their names were not released.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrived to help investigators with a reconstruction of the crash. No other details were released.