One man was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Wabasha County on Friday afternoon.

Hunter B. Christensen was southbound on Hwy. 42 at milepost 25 after 4 p.m. Friday when his pickup rear-ended an SUV driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man, the Minnesota State Patrol said. An SUV driven by a 69-year-old Plainview man then also rear-ended the first SUV.

Christensen, 22, of Kellogg was killed. The Plainview man was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The Rochester man was not injured.

Air bags in all three vehicles deployed, the patrol said; the Rochester man was wearing a seatbelt, but it was unknown if the other drivers were. Alcohol wasn't involved, the patrol said, and the road was dry.