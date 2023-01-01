Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One man died and another apparently was wounded in a shooting at an after-hours party in the neighborhood of the Camden Industrial Area, marking Minneapolis' first homicide of the new year.

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to several reports of a shooting to find a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at N. 42nd and Lyndale avenues, according to a news release from the Minneapolis police.

They provided medical aid until an ambulance took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he later died. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said they learned that the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Lyndale Avenue N., where a building had been rented for a party that drew a crowd.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between individuals who knew each other escalated to gunfire," police reported.

Police said they found a large crowd and chaotic scene at the party site, cleared the building and found three guns.

About three hours later, police said, a second man in his 40s went to North Memorial with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. Preliminary information indicated that he also was shot at the Lyndale Avenue party.

As of Sunday afternoon, neither of the shooting victims had been identified.