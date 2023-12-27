Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

In "International trade boosts Minnesota" (Dec. 20), the Star Tribune Editorial Board quoted Laurence Reszetar, director of international business strategy at the Department of Employment and Economic Development, who said "Minnesota is the place that builds and sells solutions that the rest of the world needs to face the problems that are on a global scale."

I agree, and would like to see more Minnesota companies, such as DigiKey — an outstanding trade ambassador — expand their reach. DigiKey ships more than 25,000 packages of electronic components daily, delivering to 180 countries within 24-48 hours, as noted in the editorial.

I also commend Gov. Tim Walz's efforts in showcasing Minnesota as a formidable player in international trade. His recent visit to Australia, ranked 13th among Minnesota's trade partners with $438 million in exports and $141 million in imports in 2022, is a step in the right direction.

Since taking office in 2018, Walz has led visits to Finland, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Yet it's notable that while half of the visited trade destinations are European countries, they are not among top Minnesota's trade partners. Those top partners are Canada, China, Mexico, Germany and Japan.

As someone who cares about positioning Minnesota globally in trade, tourism and international direct investment, I believe the state needs to forge trade partnerships with emerging markets such as Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

For example, the New York Times reported that Africa's population is projected to nearly double to 2.5 billion over the next 25 years, with a median age of 19 — compared to 38 in China and the United States.

Africa's rapid growth and the emergence of millions of new customers every year represent untapped markets.

While competition for African resources and markets is fierce, Minnesota has a unique advantage: its thriving African diaspora. With 21% of Minnesota's foreign-born population hailing from Africa, this community could be pivotal in establishing trade connections.

That is why African dignitaries frequently visit Minnesota, and many members of Minnesota's African diaspora hold key political and leadership roles in their countries of origin.

These individuals' deep understanding of the African market and personal connections can open doors for Minnesota companies, making it easier for Minnesota firms to establish meaningful partnerships and thrive in Africa.

Similarly, Minnesota's sizable Muslim population presents an opportunity to attract tourism dollars, trade partnerships, foreign direct investment and international students. Leveraging this cultural richness can lead to a net talent gain for our state, as some students may choose to stay after graduation.

Minnesota could take inspiration from New York state, which has foreign office directors in Africa, Canada, the Caribbean, China, Europe, India, Israel, Mexico and South America.

For Minnesota to achieve its full potential in global trade, it needs to diversify its trade destinations and leverage Minnesotans with global connections of Minnesotans from diverse backgrounds.

It is time to promote our state as a global hub for world-class education and health care, a vibrant economy and a talented workforce, thereby establishing Minnesota as emerging heavyweight in global trade.

Abdirahman Muse is executive director of the Awood Center in Minneapolis, a worker-led organization in Minnesota's East African communities.