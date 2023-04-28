Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified a woman who nearly six months ago was hit and killed by a driver in a south Minneapolis alley who then left the scene.

Angela L. Dubois, 35, died from head and neck injuries after being struck Nov. 3 in an alley between the 2500 blocks of S. Emerson and Dupont avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

The release of Dubois' name came months after her death despite a funeral being held for her several months ago.

Police said Friday they have made no arrests in connection with the incident.

Officers arrived shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found Dubois on the ground in the alley between Emerson and Dupont avenues, police said.

The woman was known to sleep in the alley, police said.

Dubois' obituary said she was preceded in death by her husband and survived by five children.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward.