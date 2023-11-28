Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified the woman who was stabbed to death last week in a home in Alexandria, Minn.

Desiree Frederick was found dead by police and emergency medical responders about 10:30 p.m. Friday at the residence in the 1600 block of E. 6th Avenue, police said. Public records list two ages, 58 and 60, for Frederick.

While no arrests have been announced as of Tuesday, police and officers from other law enforcement agencies "continue to investigate, work leads and examine a multitude of evidence collected up to this point," read a statement from Police Chief Scott Kent.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the case to call them at (320) 763-6631.