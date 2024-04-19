Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials identified the teenage boy whose body was found two days after he jumped into a southwestern Minnesota lake to retrieve a canoe paddle.

The body of Skyler Goulette, 15, of Mountain Lake, was recovered by searchers midday Wednesday from Eagle Lake, the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said.

Goulette had been canoeing with a family member about 10 miles northeast of Windom early Monday evening when he jumped in to retrieve his paddle, the Sheriff's Office said. He attempted to swim back to the canoe, but the wind pushed it farther from him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There were no lifejackets in the canoe, the Sheriff's Office said.