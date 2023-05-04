Officials released the identity Thursday of the man who was stabbed to death early this week in Brooklyn Center outside an apartment building.

Antonio L. Moore, 37, of St. Louis Park, was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Twin Lake North Apartments in the 4500 block of N. 58th Avenue and died soon afterward at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 28-year-old man from New Hope was arrested, and charges has yet to be filed as of midday Thursday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police said that Moore and the suspect were known to each other.

According to police:

Officers found the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, unconscious with the stab wound. The officers provided immediate aid to the man, who later died at North Memorial Health.

Police from several agencies searched for the suspect without success until a 911 caller alerted officers to "an unwanted party inside a building at the same apartment complex," where he was arrested, Gabler said.