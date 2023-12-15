Tyrone J. Mohr was the man killed this week at a sprawling homeless encampment in south Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood, the medical examiner said.

Mohr, 45, was shot multiple times late Tuesday afternoon in the encampment near the intersection of E. 23rd Street and S. 13th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Mohr was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC and died soon afterward, the office said.

A man suspected of shooting Mohr was located near the encampment and arrested, and officers recovered a gun near him, said police spokesman Aaron Rose. Another man was arrested inside the camp, but Rose said his involvement in the killing is unclear.

Early investigation indicates the shooting took place inside a tent at the fenced-in encampment, Rose said.

Joseph Kerr, who goes by Joker, said he was at the encampment and saw people run toward the tent to break up an argument before about six shots rang out.

Camp Nenookaasi has recently housed about 180 people, according to its organizers. The city is planning to dismantle the camp on Tuesday. City officials said public safety and health concerns prompted the decision to close the encampment.