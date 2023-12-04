Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials in Minneapolis said Monday they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a person last week who was left to die on a sidewalk near Lake Street.

Miguel R. Stillday, 38, of St. Paul, died Wednesday from a gunshot to the head, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Stillday also went by the name Savannah Williams

A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and booked into jail Friday afternoon, said police spokesman Aaron Rose.

Police have yet to reveal any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Charges against the man are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of S. 4th Avenue about 9 a.m. Wednesday, where they found Stillday critically wounded. Stillday died at the scene, the Medical Examiner's Office said.