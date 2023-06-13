Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Tuesday released the identity of the man who was shot to death over the weekend outside a Brooklyn Park restaurant and bar where people were gathered after hours.

Dae'Vonn L. Howell, 21, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times shortly after 4 a.m. at Flava of Soul just off N. 85th Avenue and west of Hwy. 252 in the 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Howell died about four hours later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the examiner's office said. A second person "was shot at" but was not hurt, police said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made as of late Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred outside the establishment, which opened in December, Police Inspector Elliot Faust said.

"It is accurate to say there was an after hours gathering," he said Tuesday.