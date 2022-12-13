Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Tuesday identified the driver who was killed in a late-night collision with a speeding motorist in north Minneapolis.

Josiah R. Oakley, 22, of Minneapolis, died at the scene of the crash about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at N. 42nd and Lyndale avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The surviving driver was heading south on Lyndale, entered the intersection "at a high rate of speed" and struck Oakley's vehicle, a police statement read. He was identified Tuesday by police as 38-year-old Sylvester T. Vaughn, of Minneapolis.

Police said Vaughn was taken by emergency medical responders to North Memorial Health Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. A message was left with the hospital seeking an update on his condition.

Several people who knew Oakley posted their memories about him on Facebook as accomplished at chess while attending Minneapolis Edison High School. He was on the Edison team that won the Minneapolis Public Schools Tournament in 2017. He finished second in the individual competition that year.

Oakley also played football for Edison for two seasons, baseball for four seasons and was a member of the band.

"Josiah is an old soul who is well-rounded and well liked by his teammates, peers, and teachers," read a tribute to him during the football team's Senior Night recognition in 2018.