Officials said Friday that the two men killed by gunfire one night this week were both outside the same apartment building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis when they were shot at the same moment before dying a block apart.

Khalil Amer Bryant, 23, and Davante Lavar-King Reid, 29, were shot at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue S., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Bryant died immediately, and Reid died about five minutes later at a different apartment complex a block away, the examiner's office noted.

A 34-year-old woman also was severely wounded by the gunfire and hospitalized, said police, who have yet to announce any arrests or speak about a possible motive.

Officers responded to the location of the gunfire, the Miles Uptown Apartments, and found Bryant and the woman inside an SUV who had been shot, police said.

About five minutes later, officers were alerted to Reid inside the Track 29 City Apartments in the 2800 block of Bryant Avenue S., police said. Reid was down in a hallway and declared dead at the scene.

There have been eight homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to nine at this time in 2022.