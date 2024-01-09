Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A law enforcement officer shot and killed a man while attempting to arrest him on a warrant Tuesday in northwestern Minnesota.

Members of of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and East Grand Forks police arrived to a residence in Rhinehart Township, south of East Grand Forks, to execute an arrest warrant, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While responding, the suspect left the home, then returned and was followed in by officers, the Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot and injured the suspect shortly afterward. No other details were given.

He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. A BCA spokesperson later confirmed the man had died.

The Minnesota BCA will investigate the shooting along with the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and BCA did not specify which agency employs the officer who killed the man or what time officers responded to the residence.