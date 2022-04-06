Mark Hanneman joined the Minneapolis Police Department in July 2015 after five years as a police officer in his hometown of Hutchinson, Minn.

Since joining the MPD, Hanneman has worked a variety of shifts downtown and in the city's southeast and northwest precincts. Since late 2019, he has also worked multiple temporary SWAT (special weapons and tactics) assignments.

According to his file and online documents, his work and academic background have been focused on law enforcement, including recent studies for a master's degree in criminal justice leadership at Concordia University in St. Paul. His MPD file shows three complaints against him that were closed without discipline in 2016, 2017 and 2020. No details were provided.

Hanneman had been on a SWAT assignment for three days when he shot Locke. His SWAT assignment was scheduled to run until Feb. 26.

Staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.