A suspect is in custody after surrendering to police, but not before he held them at bay for hours Monday night and shot at officers in Oakdale.

Events unfolded at about 10 p.m. Monday when police got a call about a domestic situation and attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect did not immediately stop. When he did, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle in the vicinity of 4th Street and Greystone Avenue and fired at police as he ran inside a residence, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if officers returned fire.

"It's very disheartening to see this happen to our police officers," Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton told KSTP-TV. "They were there helping somebody involved in a domestic situation. He started shooting rounds at them."

A mother and her baby who were inside the vehicle with the suspect were rescued and unharmed, authorities said.

Law enforcement from several agencies and a SWAT team surrounded the residence and those living nearby were asked to shelter in place. Some were evacuated from their homes, police said.

The situation was resolved at about 1 a.m.

The standoff comes weeks after a domestic incident in Burnsville in which two police officers and a firefighter/paramedic were killed.



