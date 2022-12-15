'Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy'

See a reimagined version of "Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy," which debuted in 1964. In updating founder Loyce Houlton's choreography, Minnesota Dance Theatre, now led by Houlton's daughter, Lise Houlton, nixed cultural stereotypes in the second act while also expanding on characters Houlton had developed from the original version's first act. Local comedian and performer Dane Stauffer joins the production for the first time in 20 years, playing Marie's father and Madame Bonbonniere. Other guest performers include Dario Mejia as Drosselmeyer, plus guest dancers from Martha Graham Dance Company and Cirque du Soleil. A 44-piece orchestra conducted by Philip Brunelle accompanies the magic. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sat. & Sun., 6:30 p.m. Wed. & Thu., 3 p.m. Dec. 23, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $15-$125, 1-800-982-2787, mndance.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Nikki Lane

Ever since the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach produced her second album, this Nashville-based singer/songwriter has updated her sound from retro country to more modern twang-rock and even some pop balladry, as evidenced by last year's Lana Del Rey collaboration, "Breaking Up Slowly." More heavy-hitting rock stars helped out on her new record, "Denim & Diamonds," including producer Josh Homme and other Queens of the Stone Age members. (8:30 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$35, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

A Boy Band Christmas

It's a canny and somewhat appealing marketing idea to put together a holiday show featuring singers from the 1990s/early '00s heyday of American boy bands. The lineup is not exactly A-listers but guys from 98 Degrees (Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey), O-Town (Erik-Michael Estrada) and All-4-One (Jamie Jones) will team up with Ryan Cabrera of "On the Way Down" renown for seasonal favorites and hits from their catalogs. (8 p.m. Wed., Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $39 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Magnum Chorum

Sure, the Twin Cities area boasts several outstanding choirs, but if you've never availed yourself of the transporting, beautifully textured harmonies of Magnum Chorum, its Christmas concerts provide an ideal opportunity. "A Rose in Winter" features Dwight Jilek conducting works that span the centuries, from the medieval polyphony of Hildegard von Bingen to contemporary carols by Kirke Mechem and Ola Gjeilo. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Sun., Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; $5-$25; 612-924-4111 or magnumchorum.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'A Christmas Carole Petersen'

Tod Petersen's charming, tender show — about growing up gay in Mankato and figuring out how to love the holidays, with the help of his Yule-loving mom — has a new home at Crooners Supper Club this year (8 p.m. Fri., 5 and 8 p.m. Sat., 4 and 7 p.m. Sun., 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Mpls., $45-$55, croonersloungemn.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

'Happy Holi-Dane'

"Glensheen" actor Dane Stauffer and pianist Dan Chouinard are joined by musical guests (including Erin Schwab) for stories, songs and sequins. (7:30 p.m. Tue., History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $35-$45, 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com)

C.H.

The Big Wu's 30th

Back when grunge was king, a group of do-rag-wearing St. Olaf College students defiantly started a Grateful Dead-inspired band that to this day remains Minnesota's best-loved electric jam band. The quintet is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special two-part concert featuring the return of original guitarist Jason Fladager alongside a lineup that has otherwise remained remarkably intact and familial this whole time, with primary singers Chris Castino and Terry VanDeWalker still setting the harmonious tone. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $25-$35, axs.com)

C.R.

Tina Schlieske

She's comfortable rockin' original music with Tina & the B Sides, crooning in her Sinatra to Simone show or channeling Elvis, Janis and other rock greats with her alter ego, Lola and the Red Hots. While Schlieske's been a showstopping guest of late at the New Standards' Holiday Shows, Minnesota's enduringly dynamic entertainer hasn't headlined her own Christmas party in her hometown for a minute. She visits from California on Thursday and Friday. (8 p.m. Thu.-Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $25-$33, eventbrite.com)

J.B.

'Open Skies'

Twin brothers Bly and Rowan Pope have opened a solo exhibition of hyper-realistic drawings of landscapes and cloudscapes. Drawn in charcoal or pencil, the images depict "places of memory" in the United States, the brothers said, and investigate the magnificence of the mundane. The landscapes, devoid of humans, consider the beauty of stillness. (Ends Jan. 28. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. Free. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. or by appt. 952-473-8333 or burnetart.com)

ALICIA ELER

Sing-a-Long With Sister Celeste

Whether you belt out tunes in the community choir or save your voice for karaoke in the shower, all vocal cords are welcome at this holiday event. Before the singing begins, play a few games of bingo for prizes and enjoy a winter beverage. Sisters Celeste and Margarita host and guests successful in the pop quiz can win a glow-in-the-dark rosary. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $26-$28. Hotel Celeste, 26 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-243-1707. celestial-tours.com.)