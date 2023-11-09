Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand rattles off some really impressive numbers about the Timberwolves, including the fact that they have started the season with five consecutive home victories — all of which the team has announced as Target Center sellouts. TV numbers are also way up this year compared to last year. Plus Rand notes the strong start for the Gophers women's basketball team and the Wild's blue line shakeup from two Wednesday trades.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to talk about his latest long effort on former Gophers running backs Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III. In the wake of Barber's death last year, it's a story filled with both tragedy and hope.

29:00: Can Joshua Dobbs take the Vikings higher?

