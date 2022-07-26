Pilobolus, the kinetic dance company named for a light-loving fungus commonly called the Hat Thrower or the Dung Cannon, will return to the Twin Cities for the first time in 13 years. The Connecticut-based outfit celebrates its 50th anniversary in the 2022-23 Northrop dance season with "Big Five-Oh" (April 15, 2023).

The troupe is one of nine national and international acts on the Northrop slate. Others include Chicago's Joffrey Ballet and New York's Ballet Hispánico as well as the State Ballet of Georgia and Ukraine's Kyiv City Ballet, which is doing its first American tour. A.I.M by Kyle Abraham and the Limón Dance Company, both of New York, are also in the mix alongside Samoan experimentalist Lemi Ponifasio and Ragamala Dance Company of the Twin Cities.

"I am thrilled to welcome international artists back to our stage for the first time in over two years," Northrop director Kari Schloner said in a statement. "This upcoming season showcases so much of what is important at Northrop — excellent and diverse programming, the presentation of new work, collaboration with longstanding and new community partners, and expanded options and access for students and educators."

Things kick off with choreographer Abraham's "Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth." The MacArthur fellowship winner teams with electronic dance music composer Jlin for the reimagining of Mozart's Requiem in D Minor (Oct. 14).

The Kyiv City Ballet will perform classics from its repertory (Oct. 26).

Limón celebrates the 75th anniversary season by pulling from the repertory of its legendary founder, José Limón, along with a new commission from Raúl Tamez titled "Migrant Mother" (Nov. 18).

Joffrey's two-night stand celebrates George Balanchine with a performance of "Serenade," his first full-length ballet created in America and set to Tchaikovsky's "1880 Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48." The program also includes Tony winner Justin Peck's "sneaker ballet" and British choreographer Cathy Marston's "Of Mice and Men," accompanied by a live orchestra performing Thomas Newman's original score (Jan. 20-21, 2023).

Bharatanatyam choreographer and dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy of Ragamala does a movement interpretation of Italo Calvino's metaphysical novel "Invisible Cities." Ramaswamy's collaborators include projectionist Kevork Mourad, and modern and Afrodiasporic dancer Alanna Morris, Gaga technique mover Berit Ahlgren and break-dancer Joseph "MN Joe" Tran (Jan. 27-28, 2023).

Eva "Evita" Perón is the subject of one of Broadway's enduring musicals. But she's being reclaimed for the dance world as Ballet Hispánico presents choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's theatrical portrait "Doña Perón" (Feb. 25, 2023).

Ponifasio will present "Love to Death" ("Amor a la Muerte"), a blend of music, flamenco and stories featuring Chilean artists, including singer and composer Elisa Avendaño Curaqueo and flamenco dancer Natalia García-Huidobro (March 31-April 1, 2023).

The dance season closes with the State Ballet of Georgia performing a program that includes two classics by Balanchine (April 26, 2023).

Northrop's famed Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ is the center of both a concert and a silent film series accompanied by live music. Titles include "The Phantom of the Opera" (Oct. 2), a VocalEssence Christmas concert (Dec. 10-11), and an organ recital by Isabelle Demers (Feb. 7, 2023).

Tickets start at $17 (including fees). There's a 15% discount on single-ticket prices with "choose your own packages," which are on sale starting Tuesday. Single tickets for the Northrop events go on sale Aug. 30.