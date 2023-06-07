The NorthMet mine proposed for northeast Minnesota suffered a major setback as federal regulators pulled the mine's wetland permit, saying the project as designed would be too damaging to water quality.

In particular, the Army Corps of Engineers said in its decision that the mine plan, originally proposed by the company PolyMet, would violate water standards set by the downstream Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The band sets mercury limits at almost half the level allowed by the state of Minnesota, in part because of members' reliance on fish, and challenged the mine's original permit as a state that would be affected by the project. The permit would have allowed the project to damage 928 acres of wetlands, according to a Corps memo on its decision to pull the permission.

A representative of Fond du Lac said a statement on the decision would be released later Wednesday. Several environmental groups who have fought hardrock mining projects in Minnesota hailed the decision, which sends the project back to square one for one of its most significant permissions.

Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters, said the original permit had failed to recognize Fond du Lac's rights as a sovereign government, the same way other permitting decisions have to weigh differences in state policies.

"Law and science prevailed here," Knopf said.

Bruce Richardson, a spokesman for NewRange Copper Nickel, a partnership that includes PolyMet and which is now behind the NorthMet proposal, said in an emailed statement that the Corps' decision was a "reversal of thoroughly reviewed water quality data that has been collected and assessed over the last decade."

The company was "reviewing all of our options," he added.

The NorthMet mine proposes to extract copper, nickel and other platinum group metals and process them at the former LTV taconite plant in Hoyt Lakes, Minn. NewRange recently started salvaging material at the plant, though it still lacks three other permits required to begin mining.

The decision to pull a key permit was lambasted by elected officials from northeastern Minnesota. State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, wrote in a statement that he was "stunned and furious" and that the Corps had "ignored nearly two decades of positive movement by Polymet – jumping through every single hoop – to earn approval for the project based on science and the law."

Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber wrote that the decision was an "assault on northern Minnesota" and that the "decision highlights the need for serious permitting reform to limit frivolous lawsuits and modernize the Clean Water Act permitting process."

This story will be updated.