Matthew Hillmann was named Minnesota's superintendent of the year this fall. Now, he's among four administrators in the running for national superintendent of the year.

Hillmann, who leads the Northfield district, was named a finalist for the honor Monday by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), also known as the School Superintendents Association.

The winner will be announced during AASA's national conference in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 13. If Hillmann wins, a Northfield High student will receive a $10,000 college scholarship in his name.

Northfield school board Chair Claudia Gonzalez-George praised Hillmann for his leadership through "the most intense part of COVID-19" and said his expertise in finance, management and community relations, in particular, have served its schools well over the last two years.

"He led with reason, empathy and thoughtfulness of every district stakeholder," Gonzalez-George said.

Hillmann scored high marks in his board evaluation earlier this year, earning nods for guiding the development of a five-year strategic plan and his cheerleading of district initiatives during regular appearances on the local radio station, KYMN (95.1 FM).

Hillmann has led the Northfield district, which enrolls about 4,000, since 2016. Before that, he was its director of administrative services and served for a time as Northfield's director of human resources and technology.

The other three finalists are P.J. Caposey, of the Meridian Community Unit district in Stillman Valley, Ill.; Kevin McGowan, of Brighton Central Schools in Rochester, N.Y.; and Trent North, of the Douglas County School System in Douglasville, Ga.

Finalists were chosen based on their leadership, communication, professionalism and community involvement, AASA spokesperson James Minichello said in a statement.

AASA Executive Director Daniel A. Domenech in a statement said the finalists "exemplify the great leadership our superintendents are providing in our school systems on a 24/7 basis across the country."