Minnesotans as far south as the Twin Cities and Rochester could get a look at the Northern Lights Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting clear skies across the state, improving the odds that stargazers could witness the phenomenon, which occurs when solar winds collide with the Earth's magnetic field, causing atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow green and gray.

The Space Weather Prediction Center in a Facebook post said the potential for a geomagnetic storm has increased for Monday into Tuesday, with chances highest between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Monday.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks uses a 9-point scale to forecast when and where auroral displays will be visible. The Institute put Monday's odds at 6, meaning chances of catching a glimpse are good.

However, the Institute also predicted that auroral activity will be "moderate," with the best opportunities to see activity north of the metro in places such as Bemidji, Minot, N.D. and Stevens Point, Wis.

But even in southern Minnesota, the show could be visible.

"All you need to do is get to a dark, but safe place away from city lights," the National Weather Service said. "Enjoy the view by looking low on the northern horizon."