The North St. Paul boys basketball team and coach have decided not to play Friday night's scheduled game against Eden Prairie, where coach David Flom was recently reinstated after a suspension for reading a racial slur to players.

Flom returned to coaching the team Monday after he was suspended by the Eden Prairie school district Dec. 8. An email sent to players, parents and alumni indicated Flom read the slur aloud to players and assistant coaches during a classroom session on responsible use of social media.

The Eden Prairie school district investigated the case for six weeks before reinstating Flom.

Flom and North St. Paul coach Cornelius Gilleylen have ties. Gilleylen was an assistant coach under Flom for five years before he became the Polars' coach in 2020.

Flom has coached one game since being reinstated, a 112-71 loss to Wayzata at Eden Prairie.

"I know the harm I have caused and, thankfully, I got to start that process when I got in front of the players and genuinely share how regretful I was for my mistake," Flom said that night. "I'd love to be part of any discussions going forward, from an education standpoint and for my own learning. I've changed in terms of my grace and being judgmental."

