Do you believe your company — or another — should be a model for other employers? If so, nominate it for Minnesota's Top Workplaces, a partnership between the Star Tribune and Pennsylvania-based Energage.

Anyone can give a nod to a company at startribune.com/nominate or by calling 612-605-3306. The nomination deadline is Feb. 10.

Minnesota has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and the state does not have enough workers to fill job openings.

That means employers must create a culture that increases both recruitment and retention of employees. Employees through the surveys in past years ranked their companies high in areas that promote retention, such as communication, leadership and benefits.

To make the final list, a company must have 50 or more employees in Minnesota and allow Energage to conduct a 24-question survey with its workers starting this month and running through April.

A special section showcasing the 2023 Top Workplaces winners will be produced in June, and a luncheon will be held to honor the winners.

This is the 14th year for the Minnesota Top Workplaces program. Last year, Energage worked with 61 media partners on Top Workplaces lists and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations.

In Minnesota last year, 420 organizations — and 79,658 employees — participated in the surveys. A total of 309 employers reached the national standards set by Energage, with 200 of them ranked on the Star Tribune's lists.

The Energage surveys cover seven areas, including these organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause:

• Alignment: Where the company is headed, its values, cooperation.

• Effectiveness: Doing things well, sharing different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas.

• Connection: Employees feel appreciated, that their work is meaningful.

• My manager: Cares about concerns, helps me learn and grow.

In addition, the survey asks employees about other factors:

• Employee engagement: Loyalty, motivation and referral of the company to others.

• Leader: Confidence in company leadership.

• The basics: Pay, benefits, flexibility.