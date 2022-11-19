Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The No. 1-ranked Gophers held a one-goal lead for about the last 23 minutes of their border battle with Wisconsin.

And then, with their goalie pulled, the No. 3 Badgers tied the score at 3-all on Britta Curl's goal with 10 seconds left. After a scoreless five-minute overtime, Saturday's game at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., will officially count as a tie.

Minnesota, however did with the shootout — Abbey Murphy was the only shooter of six to score — for an extra point in the WCHA women's hockey standings.

Peyton Hemp scored the first two goals for the Gophers (9-1-2, 9-0-2) and Grace Zumwinkle the third.

Zumwinkle's eighth goal of the season at 16 minutes, 44 seconds of the second period broke a 2-all tie. Minnesota now has a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0-2) against the Badgers going back to last season.

Zumwinkle, a fifth-year senior forward from Breck, has at least one point in 11 of Minnesota's 12 games this season. She has a team-high 18 points.

Wisconsin (10-2-1, 7-1-1) took leads of 1-0 in the first period and 2-1 in the second on goals by Vivian Jungels and Laila Edwards.

Hemp answered each time, scoring shorthanded at 15:55 of the first and at 6:53 of the second. The sophomore forward who played at Andover, has six goals this season.

Skylar Vetter made 40 saves for the Gophers, Cami Kronish 38 for Wisconsin.

Both teams were coming off long layoffs. Minnesota last played Nov. 7, when the Gophers lost 4-1 to St. Cloud State in the U.S. Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic. The Badgers had not played since splitting a series with Minnesota Duluth Oct. 28-29.