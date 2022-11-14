Nico Sturm was an undrafted free agent before he broke into the NHL with the Wild.

Three years later, he's playing against the Wild as a Stanley Cup champion on the longest contract of his career.

"A new chapter for me," the forward said.

After signing with the Sharks in the offseason, Sturm was back at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday to help the Sharks rally to a 3-2 shootout victory with a significant addition to his résumé, having won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in June following a trade from the Wild.

"It worked out great for me," Sturm said.

A signee out of Clarkson University in 2019, Sturm went on to skate in 111 games for the Wild and spent most of the past two seasons as a sparkplug in the bottom-six forward group.

He was nearing the end of his deal when General Manager Bill Guerin moved him to the Avalanche for Tyson Jost on March 15, a trade that didn't completely shock Sturm.

"I'm a believer," said Sturm, who posted 20 goals and 16 assists with the Wild. "I believe that I was put in that place, and I have no hard feelings towards this organization.

"... I got great connection still here with some of the guys on the team, and Billy was one of the first guys that texted me and congratulated me when we won that Cup."

With Colorado, Sturm appeared in 13 of the team's 20 playoff games and was in action when the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup after a Game 6 victory against the Lightning.

Since then, he landed a three-year, $6 million contract from San Jose, joining goalie and former Wild teammate Kaapo Kahkonen, who was also dealt by the Wild last season before the trade deadline.

"That was obviously something I was really looking for this summer, to just settle in really," said Sturm, who scored the game-tying goal on Sunday with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third period to send the game to extra time. "I think I established myself in the league now in terms of I think opposing teams, opposing players, coaches, they kind of know what type of player I am by now, and that's something that this team was looking for.

"I'm going to try to build my offensive game, but I think I have that core of who I am as a player that teams value."

Strong showing

Mason Shaw continues to make a difference for the Wild, passing off to Connor Dewar in the third period for a shorthanded goal.

Shaw, who was one of the last cuts at training camp before getting promoted from the minors, is up to five points in 10 games.

"I'm definitely feeling more comfortable right now," he said. "I feel like I'm at a point where I'm not just surviving out there. I can contribute to wins. I want to be a part of this real bad. So, every night's a fresh night and a restart and an opportunity, so I'm trying to make the most of it right now."

Injury update

Brandon Duhaime missed a fifth consecutive game because of an upper-body injury, but it's possible he'll return Tuesday at Nashville.

Jordan Greenway, however, won't be on that road trip. He suffered a setback after returning Tuesday vs. Los Angeles from a shoulder injury that sidelined him seven games.

The Wild are also still without Ryan Hartman (upper-body injury).

Call-ups Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa remained in the lineup against San Jose, with Jost sitting again as a healthy scratch, and Marcus Foligno played a second consecutive game after he was idle for five because of an upper-body injury.